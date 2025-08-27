Travis Kelce Slammed for Working With 'Canceled' American Eagle After Controversial Sydney Sweeney Ad: 'You Are Better Than That'
Travis Kelce's engagement festivities were quickly shuttered by a controversial social media campaign.
Just one day after the tight end and Taylor Swift shared their exciting news, the NFL star, 35, came under fire for working with American Eagle following their much-disputed denim ad with Sydney Sweeney.
In a Wednesday, August 27, Instagram Reel, Kelce announced a new collection between the brand and his own clothing company, Tru Kolors.
In the video, the football star steps out of a green car, wearing a V-neck, white knit sweater with black trim. He opens the trunk of the vehicle, grabs a duffle bag and struts into a room filled with friends. Kelce tapped fellow athletes to join him for the campaign, including Anna Frey, Azzi Fudd, Drew Allar, Jeremiah Smith, Kiyan Anthony and Suni Lee.
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end serves as Creative Director of the AE x TK by Travis Kelce line. According to a press release, the limited-edition product collaboration was "more than a year in the making" and "merges fashion, sports and culture." Kelce was reportedly "involved in each step of the process, from design inspiration to sample selection, graphic creation, and more."
He helped curate over 90 pieces, from vintage tees and varsity jackets to rugby polos and cashmere sets. The first drop launched on August 27, and the second comes out on September 24.
Social Media Users Are 'Gutted' by Travis Kelce's American Eagle Collaboration
Fans were less focused on the clothing and more frustrated that Kelce would partner with American Eagle.
"Not a good look…..AE is canceled," one social media user wrote.
"Travis, we love you! But not [AE]! U are better than that!" another expressed.
"This actually really gutted me," a third said. "People been saying they are going maga and I was like no way, Taylor just is trying to protect her peace and stay out of stuff. Now I really dont know."
Why Did Sydney Sweeney and American Eagle Get Canceled?
Sweeney and American Eagle were slammed in late July for allegedly creating a "racist" campaign referencing "genes" in a manner that glorified white supremacy.
In the video ad, Sweeney declared, "Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality and even eye color. My jeans are blue."
Some users noticed a "eugenics" dog whistle in the campaign, harkening back to the practice of improving the genetic quality of a population. They alleged that the Euphoria star was promoting "Nazi propaganda" by supporting eugenics and proceeded to cancel both her and American Eagle for the "tone deaf" campaign.