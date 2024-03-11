Vanessa Hudgens, Julianne Hough and More Stun at 2024 Oscars: Photos
The stars were out in full force for Hollywood's biggest night!
Celebrities stunned while walking the red carpet at the 96th Academy Awards on Sunday, March 10, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Calif., before the big winners of the night were announced.
Scroll through the gallery to see the most stunning looks from the 2024 Oscars:
Vanessa Hudgens made the biggest entrance of the night in a black bodycon dress as she showed off her baby bump.
Anatomy of a Fall star Sandra Hüller, who is nominated tonight for Best Actress for her role, wore a stunning black velvet dress.
Julianne Hough rocked a clean and slick look in a white Alexandre Vauthier couture look, which was actually a jumpsuit.
Eva Longoria glowed as she posed for photographers in a black Tamara Ralph dress with a dramatic neckline.
Jamie Lee Curtis looked as chic as ever in a long black gown as she made her way down the red carpet.
Florence Pugh shimmered in a silver number from Del Core’s Spring/Summer 2024 ready-to-wear collection.
Olivia Munn turned heads in a silver chrome gown for Hollywood's biggest night.