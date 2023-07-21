VFX POWERCAT: Developed by Veterinarians to Support Feline Metabolism
Cat owners concerned with feeding their felines a diet similar to their natural carnivorous needs may consider a veterinarian-formulated, high-protein cat food from SquarePet.
SquarePet knows that the unique metabolism of cats, which are obligate carnivores, requires higher amounts of not just protein, but other nutrients including taurine, niacin and vitamin A.
VFS POWERCAT Turkey and Chicken is packed full of protein to support strong muscles and low in carbohydrates to support a lean body condition. The formula provides the carnivorous amino acids required by hypercarnivores, making a great diet for both kittens and adult cats.
According to SquarePet, the VFX POWERCAT formula supports healthy blood sugar, strong muscles and bones, weight management, reproduction and lactation, healthy skin and coat, and immune system fortification.
Before founding SquarePet with his sons Travis and Tyler, Peter Atkins spent decades in the pet food industry, and created the very first high-meat, low-carbohydrate dry pet food without grains.
Now, SquarePet makes a range of veterinarian-formulated dog and cat nutrition products that focus on joint health and ideal digestive health.
“Veterinarians are witness to the ill effects that poor nutrition can have on our beloved pets — from the inside and out,” said SquarePet co-founder and veterinarian Travis Atkins. “This has led me to take my experiences as a practicing veterinarian to develop pet foods that first do no harm, and then attempt to maximize the nutritional benefits from high quality ingredients and formula combinations.”
SquarePet VFS POWERCAT Turkey and Chicken is available on Chewy, Amazon, and in select pet retailers throughout the country.