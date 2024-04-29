Home > News NEWS Vladimir Okhotnikov on the Evolution of Finance: The Dollar Has Alternatives

Vladimir Okhotnikov, a crypto investor, DeFi expert and decentralization supporter, sheds light on the new reality of the financial world and explores the transition from the dollar to cryptocurrencies, gold and silver.

A DeFi expert, crypto investor and supporter of alternative financial instruments Vladimir Okhotnikov of Floraria company in the article “The End of the Dollar Era – Vladimir Okhotnikov: While You Sleep the Banks Steal Your Money” presents cryptocurrency as the key to the future of financial well-being on a par with gold and silver. We notice how the rate of change in the world and around us is increasing. We see how price tags on goods and services are rapidly growing, but income remains at approximately the same level. We monitor central bank decisions and fiat currency volatility. Are there any development options in which our prosperous financial future will be stable and independent? Okhotnikov offers us a clue and advises us to look at cryptocurrencies, gold and silver as reliable sources of value that can protect our savings from inflation and financial risks in the future.

Inflation strategy for “Money” playing Everyone has already recognized the fact that prices for everything have risen rapidly recently. Inflation trends will only intensify as the amount of fiat money in circulation only increases. To clarify, Okhotnikov gives an example – a comparison of the world economy with a village in which a special person is the village headman, who controls the central cash chest. It is called the central bank. He decides when and how much currency to distribute among residents. First of all, this money goes to those who are closer to the central chest and have larger chests. Those who have more money begin to spend it more actively, causing an increase in demand and, as a result, an increase in prices. Villagers on the periphery are not so lucky; they are now forced to buy at new prices, although their incomes have remained the same. Now most of them cannot buy the same amount of goods and services. And here’s a paradox: there is more money in the village, but there are fewer purchases!

Gold, silver and the future of financial stability Money and currency are like trees in a forest. There are those that are always green and strong – these are gold and silver. They always remain valuable and stable and can protect your capital from inflation and financial risks. There are trees whose leaves fall off over time and lose their value. They symbolize a currency that is gradually losing its purchasing power due to inflation. Inflation is the wind that blows the leaves off the trees, affecting our purchasing power. The result of inflation is clear – it provokes a constant rise in prices. This happens every time a government or central bank starts issuing money. But why is this being done? Why is this possible? Today, the new money issued is not backed by anything real, is not backed by anything, there is no strict taboo, and in these conditions the central bank can simply print as much money as it thinks is necessary.

Financial insight and investment prospects Unlike money, the emission of which is unlimited, the reserves of precious metals: gold, silver and others on the planet are limited. It’s the same with Bitcoin – their number is limited by the algorithm to 21 million coins. This is a fundamental characteristic that significantly distinguishes Bitcoin from traditional currencies, which are subject to the influence of inflation and political decisions. Therefore, the more people on the planet realize the real value and prospects of decentralization, the better their well-being will be. We live in times of rapid change and instability. And in such conditions, it is important to act prudently and look for alternative ways to preserve capital. Investments in cryptocurrencies, gold and silver can become the very stable foundation that will protect finances from the negative scenario of the impact of inflation and volatility. This information is the key to financial stability and prosperity. About company Floraria is a company focusing on consulting and analytics in IT, crypto and marketing, Floraria issues reports on politics, economy and crypto market; carries out marketing research asd prepares business plans and White Papers.

