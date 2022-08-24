Wendy Williams Not Following Son Kevin Hunter Jr. On Instagram After It Emerged He Charged $100K To Mom's AMEX
Family drama brewing? Wendy Williams recently lost access to several of her official social media accounts following the demise of The Wendy Williams Show. The former chat-fest host has since been using a separate Instagram that's garnered over 100,000 followers.
However, Williams fueled the rumors of tension between herself and her son, 22-year-old Kevin Hunter Jr., when it was discovered she wasn't following him on the new account.
The 57-year-old is currently only following one person on Instagram — a Miami news reporter named Alex Finnie.
This comes after OK! learned Hunter Jr. allegedly went on a wild, $100,000 spending spree using his mother's AmEx card shortly before Williams' accounts were frozen by Wells Fargo. The bank chain later voiced that they acted due to concerns that she was being financially exploited.
Hunter Jr. spoke out against the claims, saying: "I vehemently deny any allegations of unauthorized use of my mother’s American Express Card. This is a false narrative perpetuated to justify freezing her accounts."
This isn't the first time rumors swirled there may be bad blood between the mother and son throughout her health concerns and messy legal battles. As OK! previously reported, Williams' brother dragged his sister for allegedly refusing to let Hunter Jr. visit her on her birthday.
"Wendy's birthday is tomorrow," the 55-year-old explained in a video shared on Sunday, July 17. "It should be a great time, a great time for family, a great time for her son, but it's not. It's a great time for everybody inside of Wendy's head. And I don't know who those people are. It could just be a cloud of people inside of her head that aren't people if you could figure that out."
"My nephew is trying to get in there now to see his mother. He was with me yesterday, we talked about the trip. We smiled & laughed," he explained. "First thing this morning- first flight taken out. Going up there & excited. I was excited for him. He landed safely, reached out, great. And now the moment of truth — as beckons to see his mother at the pearly gates — to see Wendy."
Williams' younger brother noted that his sister inexplicably refused to let her son into the house, adding that she was "trash" for doing that to him.