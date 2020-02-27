From their sweet moments to their silly moments, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are total relationship goals. They met in 2007 when she appeared in his “Stereo” video, and he made a great first impression. She walked in to see him ironing his underwear. (Yes, really!) They dated for several years with him gushing that she is “engaging and witty and funny,” before getting married at the beautiful Lake Como, Italy in 2013. Even their wedding met relationship goals! Fast forward to today, and their family has grown to include their daughter, Luna, and their son (and total John mini-me!), Miles.

Whether she is ugly crying over his winning an award or he is defending her from trolls on social media, Chrissy and John don’t hold back and are always down to poke a little fun at themselves. He even takes off her jewelry when she has had one too many drinks and makes her a “bedtime sandwich” proving he is more than just a good Instagram husband. She has inspired some of his most famous love songs including “All of Me.” From their sweet parenting moments to their hilarious videos, check out 11 times that Chrissy and John were totally our relationship goals.

