Even though it’s been a month since American Murder: The Family Next Door dropped on Netflix — about the horrible crimes Chris Watts committed — people are still talking about the crazy turn of events. Experts even recently weighed in on why the once doting dad killed his wife and two kids on the Dr. Oz Show, but there still remains unanswered questions — and the Netflix doc merely scratched the surface on the complex crime that captivated the nation.

To recap: On August 13, 2018, the 35-year-old strangled his wife, Shanann Watts — who was pregnant at the time — and then killed his two daughters, Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3.

At first, the disgraced murderer acted concerned when his wife and children never came home. “Shanann, Bella, Celeste, if you’re out there, just come back,” he said on August 14 in an interview with Denver7. “If somebody has her, just bring her back. I need to see everybody.”

Watts was arrested the next day and later confessed that he committed the unthinkable crime.

As a result, Watts pleaded guilty to nine criminal counts, including murder, the unlawful termination of a pregnancy and tampering with a dead body. Watts was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, and is now behind bars in Wisconsin.

Throughout the past few years, many theories and new information about Watts’ life have come to light.

Recently, during the Tuesday, November 3, episode of Dr. Oz, the show’s legal contributor, attorney Joey Jackson, gave his expert opinion on what caused Watts to cause harm to his family.

“What is a person, a husband, a father’s top responsibility? To protect your family, to support your family, to uplift your family. What’s shocking most to me is the disconnect between the appearance and the reality,” Jackson explained. “You look at the appearance and you look at a family so in love, so together, so looking forward to a future. You look at two beautiful daughters, a pregnant woman, his wife, loving him so much. He has their trust. He has their love. He has their respect. So to think about how you can portray that in such a vile way is just totally remarkable.”

“It reminds us that notwithstanding what you might see on social media, notwithstanding what’s depicted in a picture, when you delve deeper into the issues, perhaps there’s something amiss,” he added.

