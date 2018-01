The 34-year-old dressed casually in black sweatpants and slides for the appointment in Beverly Hills.

A couple of weeks ago, Amber shared that she was changing her breast size , because she was having back pain and wanted to wear spaghetti straps again, something she hasn’t done since she was ten-years-old.

And the surgery was a success, which she shared on Instagram. "Look how much smaller they are," she proudly said while showing them off.



"I was like a 36H, I was really, really big,” Amber admitted. “I think now, I might actually just be a D cup, which is really small for me!"

And the first thing she did after the surgery? She went shopping, of course! "I've been online shopping and getting cute little shirts," she said.