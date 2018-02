Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Bethenny was asked for gossip about During an appearance on, Bethenny was asked for gossip about Luann after she was arrested in Miami for assaulting a police officer.

But her friends are sticking by her side. Bethenny kept things positive in her interview with Andy. “Luann’s great. I can’t say I’m surprised, because Luann is the most resilient, strong woman I’ve ever met, maybe,” she said. “You know, she hit the wall going 90. The way you handle something when something bad happens is really character building and it shows a lot about a person.”



Of Luann's time in rehab, Bethenny said, “She’s taking care of herself. She’s taking it seriously. She’s not delusional about where she is. And she’s sort of on a path and she’s in a good place. She’s very honest about exactly where she is, about what happened, about what her goals are, and we spent time in a spa and honestly I’m impressed.”



Luann spent the better part of January



Luann spent the better part of January in rehab for her alcohol issues , before returning to New York. "It’s good to be home. I’m doing great," she tweeted. "Spending time with friends and family. Thanking everyone for your continued good wishes and support."