Photo credit: shutterstock

While recently split from husband Hank Baskett , the former Playboy model stayed with him after he had an affair in 2014 when she was eight months pregnant. When explaining why she stuck by her man, Kendra said at the time "I'm actually very happy Hank went through this now because he's able to teach his son and his daughter what it's like to make a mistake and what you do after making a mistake."