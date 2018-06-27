Photo credit: shutterstock

Even Beyoncé decided to remain in her relationship after finding out Jay-Z was unfaithful. She even created a whole album about it, Lemonade, in which she references the rapper's girlfriend as "Becky with the good hair." When discussing their relationship, Jay said of Bey, "That's my soulmate. It's the person I love... for us, we chose to fight for our love, for our family, to give our kids a different outcome, to break that cycle."