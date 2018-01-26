trending in NEWS
Unless you’ve been able to restrain yourself from setting up an Instagram or Twitter account, there is a very strong chance you’ve seen Chelsea Handler naked. There is no denying that the comedienne is comfortable in her own skin and she is definitely comfortable sharing her skin with millions of social media users, even if it means pushing Instagram’s nudity policy to its limits. And who can really blame her? Chelsea’s certainly got the goods and despite some negative reactions to her risque photos, she ultimately bares down as an empowering statement for female nudity.
While it may seem as though social media has been dominated by nude photographs of Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Niki Minaj, Chelsea’s own social media presence has been well documented as one of outrageous, raw, naked images of herself. From recreating topless photos of world leaders to simply sharing a naked happy birthday post to her celebrity friends, Chelsea Handler has been a welcome personality within social media and has given her own spin to the myriad of sexy, naked selfies. Whether it has been in the name of comedy or activism, Chelsea has generated some of the most memorable naked photos the internet has had to offer. Check out 42 of the comedienne’s greatest naked hits.
Happy Birthday @reesewitherspoon
A post shared by Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) on
Happy birthday to my bear @mariasharapova. Sending love from me and my bonsai. #tokyo
A post shared by Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) on
Look how artsy I'm getting on my Instagram. Don't fuck with me.
A post shared by Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) on
Look at my hair. Something must have happened while I slumbered.
A post shared by Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) on
Hey #VladimirPutin I am in your country for 2 more days. Would you like to horseback together? pic.twitter.com/kIUXVoaAK8
— Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) February 4, 2016
Wrap party. New episode streaming today.
A post shared by Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) on
Finding chunk. Instagram had him! pic.twitter.com/Dqle6zsevg
— Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) December 27, 2014
A post shared by Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) on
Follow SiriusXM and @EWlive for a preview of my Town Hall with Dave Grohl. pic.twitter.com/6Rpy9hOfpv
— Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) October 6, 2014
Can you believe more than 2 ass can fit on the same screen? Guess which one's real. Your move, instagram.
A post shared by Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) on
Kicking off Chunk's work week.
A post shared by Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) on
I did my first warrior dash today . This was pre-dash. pic.twitter.com/5T93Hh4w6z
— Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) March 19, 2016
I've completed my first #warrirordash #filming for #chelsea #netflix #may
A post shared by Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) on
I'm trying to take this country seriously, but it's hard...#motherland. Whose mother? "Bathhouse
A post shared by Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) on
I'm in a detox bath that my makeup artist gave me which may or may not cause diarrhea. Tune in Tokyo.
A post shared by Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) on
Dear God- Tomorrow night I will be on Seth Meyers' show at 12:30am, nbc. Pls guide me toward the light.
A post shared by Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) on
Just sitting here watching James cordon giggle.
A post shared by Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) on
Getting ready for my final shower scene. August 26th is the one hour finale. Orange you glad I told you?
A post shared by Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) on
Day 4 of no food. #fasting to reset for the Jew year. I'm freezing, but it's great.
A post shared by Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) on
Which way is up? file:///var/mobile/Library/SMS/Attachments/89/09/6F37DC6B-3452-4957-8A19-7541F0EFC517/IMG_6840.JPG pic.twitter.com/nPW9hd2GLo
— Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) April 20, 2016
A post shared by Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) on
Here idiots. A totally sober portrayal of proof. pic.twitter.com/INVRjdgMDf
— Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) March 4, 2015
There's a new transistor radio out. 4 speakers, one asshole and no wifi. pic.twitter.com/gbOvtIXCt4
— Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) November 20, 2014
.@rickygervais @bojackhorseman @janefonda @jimjefferies Can you see my ‘map o’ Tassie’ from there? #Netflix pic.twitter.com/G75dT8U2xc
— Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) November 17, 2014
Happy birthday, girl. All your dreams are coming true. pic.twitter.com/ISRJGhkHYA
— Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) February 25, 2014
Another day of skiing, and whoopsie. I come home now pic.twitter.com/umPVR3QFiq
— Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) December 29, 2013
Waking up on what feels like a Monday morning. Fu....
A post shared by Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) on
A post shared by Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) on
This is the kind of photo I would post if I were an ASS. HOLE.
A post shared by Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) on
You know, I had a boyfriend who told me my boobs were too big and that I was fat. And then, I looked in the mirror.
A post shared by Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) on
Watching my badass girl @charlizeafrica in fury road. So what, if I'm attracted to her.
A post shared by Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) on
The last time I was pregnant was in this picture. Wake up, people. I would never do that to a baby.
A post shared by Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) on
A post shared by Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) on
A post shared by Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) on
It's important to get to know your crew. Season 2 @chelseashow April 14 premiere #netflix
A post shared by Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) on
30 minutes until last call. Be there.
A post shared by Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) on
