Hollywood is no stranger to dishing out holiday fare worthy of the season. Christmas movies are their own sub-genre and have been around since the early days of cinema. We’ve come a long way since then — in terms of how we watch movies — and proof of that is in the instant streaming giant Disney+.

If you have Disney+, you are going to want to check out our list of all of their Christmas movies that have been summarized and rated (by Santa Mickey no less!). By the conclusion of our look at all the Disney+ Christmas movies that are available, those who do not yet subscribe might just find themselves signing up!

Sure, the new service has featured original shows like Star Wars: The Mandalorian that has grabbed headlines, but there’s no Santa or elves in that galaxy far, far away. It’s time to deck the halls, turn on Disney+ and dive into their Christmas movie collection.

Here are the many Christmas themed options for your viewing, thanks to the debut of Disney+.