Will the third time be the charm for Steve-O, who just got engaged to his girlfriend? The 43-year-old will soon find out as he gushed about the news on Instagram.

He began by writing, “Last night, in front of a bunch of my Jackass buddies, my closest friends, my dad, and my sister... she said ‘yes.’” He posted this along with a photo of her wearing her new engagement ring.

The actor also revealed that he had the big proposal all planned out for a while now. He continued in the post, “I planned that for more than six months, and I’m so happy— I can’t wait for you all to see it... #GNARLY .” Apparently he filmed the entire thing!

Meanwhile, over on Lux’s Instagram, she couldn’t keep her excitement to herself as she posted a pick of the two along with a post that reads, “Last night was the absolute best! I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you❤️ @steveo ❤️ #yes #duh .”

A source told OK! exclusively that the couple met in recovery, and she didn't know who he was! The insider revealed, "He is a completely different person when he is with her. She is incredibly gung-ho about sobriety and if not for her he said he would not have stayed sober this year, as it’s been a hard one for him."

This is the third engagement for Steve-O, who was previously married to Candy-Jane Tucker from 2002-2003 and Brittany Mcgraw from 2006-2008.

Despite his previous failed marriages, the insider said Lux may finally be the one for Steve-O: "He is convinced that she is different than his other two ex wives and he said that he wants a quick wedding so that they can start a family. No one thinks it will last but everyone is hoping for the best."

The couple that shops together, stays together? Steve-O and his new fiancée were recently spotted shopping at L.A.’s go-to recovery merchandise store, My 12 Step Store.