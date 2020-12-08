Joshua Kushner and Karlie Kloss quietly purchased a Miami mansion earlier this year. OK! has a first look at the stunning waterfront home on a 24,860-square-foot lot that came fully furnished and with the requisite pool and dock.

The nearly 15,000-square-foot mansion also has eight bedrooms, which means that Joshua’s big brother, Jared, and his wife, Ivanka Trump, may end up crashing at the pad while work is being done on the property they reportedly bought on nearby Indian Creek Island. Page Six reported on Monday that the couple paid $31.5 million for a vacant lot on the private island.

Joshua and Karlie live primarily in New York. He is the founder of Thrive Capital, and she is an international supermodel and the host of Project Runway. She is also pregnant with the couple’s first child, and did a photo shoot showing off her baby bump by the pool of the couple’s new home.

The property was purchased by Malibu Summer 2020 LLC, a company whose address is the same as Iconiq Capital in San Fransisco. Iconiq is known for quietly doing the bidding of its very wealthy clientele, and counted Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg as early clients. It is believed that Joshua and Karlie are also clients. That is how the sale was made with no ties back to Joshua, whose parents also bought a property nearby.