The Duchess and Prince William were snapped arriving to Norway on Thursday. The couple headed over to the Royal Palace in Oslo to meet with the Queen of Norway.

As they entered the palace they stopped to greet the waiting fans.

Kate was absolutely glowing in a bright blue jacket and a fluffy hat to keep her warm.

Inside the palace, the couple posed with King Harald and Queen Sonja of Norway, and the Duchess' baby bump was on full display! Middleton looked almost ready to pop in the new photos!

Fans have been speculating that the couple are expecting a baby boy based on the amount of blue the mother-of-two has been wearing.

The couple already share two kids, Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2. Princess Charlotte recently had her first day of school, which Kate shared photos of with the public via Kensington Palace's Twitter and Instagram.