Kim Kardashian Reveals Daughter’s Name & It’s Not What Anyone Expected

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have revealed their daughter’s name!

The couple announced via Kim’s website that baby number three is named Chicago West.

Kim previously told Ellen DeGeneres she likes names that are “short, easy to spell, [and] one syllable.” However, she broke the rules this time around!

Odds were on the baby being named Love or Star, especially since the latter was Kim’s daughter North‘s favorite. Kim and Kanye’s third child also joins her big brother Saint.

Chicago was born via a surrogate on Monday, January 15, at 12:47 am. She weighed 7lbs, 6oz. At the time, Kim said in a statement, “Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl.”

“We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care,” she added. “North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister.”

What do you think of the name Chicago? Sound off in the comments below!