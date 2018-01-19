BABIES
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

Kim Kardashian Baby Daughter Name PP View Gallery
Not A Drill!

Kim Kardashian Reveals Daughter’s Name & It’s Not What Anyone Expected

January 19, 2018 13:34PM

It’s not Star or Love…

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have revealed their daughter’s name!

The couple announced via Kim’s website that baby number three is named Chicago West.

Kim previously told Ellen DeGeneres she likes names that are “short, easy to spell, [and] one syllable.” However, she broke the rules this time around!

Odds were on the baby being named Love or Star, especially since the latter was Kim’s daughter North‘s favorite. Kim and Kanye’s third child also joins her big brother Saint.

Chicago was born via a surrogate on Monday, January 15, at 12:47 am. She weighed 7lbs, 6oz. At the time, Kim said in a statement, “Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl.”

“We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care,” she added. “North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister.”

What do you think of the name Chicago? Sound off in the comments below!

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in BABIES

Exclusive
'WAGS: Atlanta' Star Brandi Rhodes Shares How To Travel In Style
STYLE
Amara La Negra Reveals Her Thoughts On Young Hollywood, Her Afro, And Much More
NEWS
'WAGS' Star Brandi Rhodes Reveals The 6 Beauty Products Every Fabulous Woman Needs
STYLE
'Total Divas' Naomi Reveals What The Cast Is REALLY Like, What To Expect In 2018
REALITY TV Naomi Total Divas Interview PP 1
Lady Gaga Has Friends Worried About Her Health
NEWS
Chris Evans & Jenny Slate ‘Making Plans To Get Married’ Next Summer!
NEWS
A Perfect Fit! Meghan Markle Using Her New Royal Role To Build A Fashion Empire
STYLE meghan markle fashion empire royal role pp
Amara La Negra Tells All On Comparisons To Cardi B & Who She's Dating!
NEWS
Olivia Munn & Chris Pratt Are Secretly Dating!
NEWS