The wedding is only four months away, set for May 19th, 2018, and new exciting details have emerged!

A royal insider confirmed to E! News that Meghan has already chosen a designer for her wedding gown.

The insider also dished that the former Suits star has enlisted the help of Canadian bridal stylist, and one of her best friends, Jessica Mulroney, to help her with the process of picking the right dress.

They also revealed she's already had her first fitting! "This was Meghan's first fitting with the designer and a chance for her and Jessica to look through a number of different designs," the insider said, noting the fitting was top-secret and the designer is only known by about five people.

"During the appointment, Meghan was able to narrow down what she liked and disliked," the source told E!. "Some of their favorite design elements includes embroidery and sleeves."

"Alongside dress planning, Jessica is guiding Meghan through a number of wedding day details, helping pull together ideas and resources from her impressive contacts book," the insider continued.