Identity Revealed: Meet The Girl Who Introduced Meghan Markle to Prince Harry

There have been several different people in contention of the matchmaking honor. Some of which include Meghan’s good friend Markus Anderson, who accompanied the two on one of their first official outings at the Invictus Games last September.

Meghan’s BFF and stylist Jessica Mulroney was also considered to be the one, as well as fashion designer Misha Nonoo, who used to be married to one of Harry’s best friends.

E! News has revealed that the Violet von Westenholz, one of Harry’s childhood friends! It was none of those people, however, ashas revealed that the matchmaker responsible is, one of Harry’s childhood friends!

Here’s the scoop on Violet. Her father is a baron and has a very close relationship to Harry’s father, Prince Charles. She’s been in Harry’s trusted circle of friends for years, and her younger sister Victoria was once touted to be a possible girlfriend of Harry’s but she instead became a confidante for him when it came to matters of the heart.

"Harry was having a really hard time finding anyone," admitted a source to E!. "It's hard enough finding someone new to date. He can hardly go on Tinder or a dating app like normal people, but to meet someone that you actually connect with, that was proving to be almost impossible. It was something he had confided in his closest friends about; he was ready to meet someone but it was so hard to actually find the right person.”

That is before Violet and Meghan’s paths crossed, as they became friends through Violet’s PR work with the fashion house Ralph Lauren. "Meghan had been a part of the London social scene for a while and had slotted into the high society set really easily. And so when Harry told Violet he was having trouble finding someone, Violet said she might just have the perfect girl for him.” And the rest is history!