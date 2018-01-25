COUPLES
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

View Gallery
Matchmaker Madness

Identity Revealed: Meet The Girl Who Introduced Meghan Markle to Prince Harry

January 25, 2018 16:08PM

Who is responsible for getting these two lovebirds together?

The biggest wedding of the year is no doubt Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s… but how did these two very different lovebirds come together in the first place? Rumors have swirled for months over who the secret matchmaker was, and now their identity has finally been revealed! Click through to find out who it is! 

Identity Revealed: Meet The Girl Who Introduced Meghan Markle to Prince Harry

Back to intro
1/7
There have been several different people in contention of the matchmaking honor. Some of which include Meghan’s good friend Markus Anderson, who accompanied the two on one of their first official outings at the Invictus Games last September.
Meghan’s BFF and stylist Jessica Mulroney was also considered to be the one, as well as fashion designer Misha Nonoo, who used to be married to one of Harry’s best friends.
It was none of those people, however, as E! News has revealed that the matchmaker responsible is Violet von Westenholz, one of Harry’s childhood friends! 
Here’s the scoop on Violet. Her father is a baron and has a very close relationship to Harry’s father, Prince Charles. She’s been in Harry’s trusted circle of friends for years, and her younger sister Victoria was once touted to be a possible girlfriend of Harry’s but she instead became a confidante for him when it came to matters of the heart.
"Harry was having a really hard time finding anyone," admitted a source to E!. "It's hard enough finding someone new to date. He can hardly go on Tinder or a dating app like normal people, but to meet someone that you actually connect with, that was proving to be almost impossible. It was something he had confided in his closest friends about; he was ready to meet someone but it was so hard to actually find the right person.”
That is before Violet and Meghan’s paths crossed, as they became friends through Violet’s PR work with the fashion house Ralph Lauren. "Meghan had been a part of the London social scene for a while and had slotted into the high society set really easily. And so when Harry told Violet he was having trouble finding someone, Violet said she might just have the perfect girl for him.” And the rest is history!
What are your thoughts on how Meghan & Harry were set up? Sound off in the comments! 

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in COUPLES

Exclusive
Brandi Rhodes Shares Her Favorite Tips On Styling A Baby Bump To Perfection
STYLE
Amara La Negra Reveals Her Thoughts On Young Hollywood, Her Afro, And Much More
NEWS
'WAGS' Star Brandi Rhodes Reveals The 6 Beauty Products Every Fabulous Woman Needs
STYLE
'Total Divas' Naomi Reveals What The Cast Is REALLY Like, What To Expect In 2018
REALITY TV Naomi Total Divas Interview PP 1
Lady Gaga Has Friends Worried About Her Health
NEWS
Chris Evans & Jenny Slate ‘Making Plans To Get Married’ Next Summer!
NEWS
A Perfect Fit! Meghan Markle Using Her New Royal Role To Build A Fashion Empire
STYLE meghan markle fashion empire royal role pp
Amara La Negra Tells All On Comparisons To Cardi B & Who She's Dating!
NEWS
'WAGS: Atlanta' Star Brandi Rhodes Shares How To Travel In Style
STYLE