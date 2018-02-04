NEWS
meghan markle brother ban sons royal wedding pp View Gallery
More Family Drama!

Meghan Markle’s Brother Begs Her To BAN His Sons From Royal Wedding

February 4, 2018 10:21AM

‘You can’t pick and choose when you’re a Markle,’ Thomas said of his kids.

Meghan Markle’s brother doesn’t want his own children invited to the royal wedding! In an interview with the UK’s Mirror, Thomas Markle Jr. revealed that he’s begging his half-sister to ban his two sons, Thomas, 26, and Tyler, 25, and his ex-wife, Tracy Dooley, from her May nuptials to Prince Harry!

According to Thomas, his estranged family has never wanted anything to do with him, or the Markle name, until now. “Tracy and me stopped living as man and wife three months into the marriage because the relationship was such a disaster,” Thomas claimed. “She never wanted the Markle name when we were married and now suddenly she acts like she’s still part of the family.”
Thomas said his own sons grew up without the Markle name and instead took their mother’s last name, Dooley. “Both boys were always Dooleys as kids. I got sick of making the name an issue with Tracy and ultimately she had her way. They’re Dooleys,” he said.
These days, however, Thomas says his family is latching onto the Markle name. In a TV interview, Tracy, whom Thomas divorced in 2000, called Meghan’s wedding a “fairy tale” and said she’d be “honored” to attend the wedding.
“It’s got to stop. The boys were babies when they met Meghan last and Tracy has never even met Meghan, ever,” Thomas said. “I don’t believe Tracy or my sons have the right to call themselves Markle. If this embarrasses Meghan then I am sorry, but Tracy can’t go on claiming to be a Markle.”
Meanwhile, Thomas’ son Thomas Jr. confirmed that the family has minimal contact with their dad but said it’s due to his poor behavior. “Me and my brother Tyler have nothing to do with our dad. His behaviour since Meghan began dating Prince Harry has been completely appalling. I want people to know I have nothing to do with it and just apologize to her,” he said.
While Thomas may not want his sons or his ex-wife invited to Meghan and Harry’s May 19th wedding at Windsor Castle, he may not get an invite either. A year ago he was arrested for threatening his fiancé Darlene with a gun, and on New Year’s Eve, the two got into a drunken brawl.
