More Family Drama!
Meghan Markle’s Brother Begs Her To BAN His Sons From Royal Wedding
‘You can’t pick and choose when you’re a Markle,’ Thomas said of his kids.
Meghan Markle’s brother doesn’t want his own children invited to the royal wedding! In an interview with the UK’s Mirror, Thomas Markle Jr. revealed that he’s begging his half-sister to ban his two sons, Thomas, 26, and Tyler, 25, and his ex-wife, Tracy Dooley, from her May nuptials to Prince Harry!
1 of 7
2 of 7
3 of 7
4 of 7
5 of 7
6 of 7
7 of 7
1/7
Sound off in the comments below!