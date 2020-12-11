The most controversial member of the Royal family also appears to be the fan-favorite: Meghan Markle.

According to data sourced from across the globe and carried out by OnBuy, the former actress has been deemed the most popular royal worldwide. Whether it be her jaw-dropping good looks, bold stance on political and societal matters or her former Hollywood career prior to her place in the palace, the public can’t take their eyes off the 39-year-old.

The Suits alum’s popularity comes at a time when she has made even fewer public appearances than usual. Meghan, Prince Harry and son Archie are busy starting their lives anew in Santa Barbra, Calif., as they work on their upcoming new projects with Netflix. From Hollywood and back, Meghan remains the center of attention, as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex become the first royal members to step away from their royal duties and reinvent themselves as stars.

Scroll through to see 5 reasons why Meghan is (rightfully so!) the favorite royal.