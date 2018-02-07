NEWS
Well Done

Lifetime Reveals Who They Cast As Prince Harry And Meghan Markle And It Is GOOD!

February 7, 2018 14:07PM

The actors bare a striking resemblance to the royal sweethearts.

Ever since Lifetime revealed that it was working on Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance, a film inspired by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s relationship, fans have been coming up with their own cast wishlists. That came to an end this week when the network revealed the pair who made the final cut. Click through to see who they are!

Everyone has been fantasy casting for this eagerly anticipated new film, including The Crown star Matt Smith. In fact, he ruffled feathers when he suggested 25-year-old pop star Selena Gomez should play Meghan.
Flash forward to this week, when Lifetime put all rumors to rest when they announced that the film will actually star Jessica Jones actress Parisa Fitz-Henley as the princess-to-be and relative newcomer Murray Fraser as the royal redhead. Great choices!
Meghan lookalike Parisa has also starred on House of Cards and Grey’s Anatomy. She is the spitting image of the Suits actress in this Instagram pic! The actress recently posted her excitement over the news on Instagram: “Psyched we can finally share! So happy to be doing this project w/ #MurrayFraser!”
Meanwhile, Murray has been melting hearts for the past year as Jason Denny on the crime drama, The Loch. He certainly bares the prince’s good looks!
With just a few short months until the royal wedding, this film has hyped fans up even more!
