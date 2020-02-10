trending in REALITY TV
- Peter Weber Tells Contestant He’s Falling In Love With Her!
- Chelsea Houska's Husband Cole DeBoer Attends Father-Daughter Dance With Aubree!
- Reza Farahan Gives Update On His Relationship With Mercedes 'MJ' Javid
- 'Teen Mom 2' Star Kailyn Lowry Reveals The Gender Of Baby Number 4!
- Meghan King Posts Lingerie Pic After Critics Slam Her For Being Too Sexy As A Mom
NeNe Leakes‘ ongoing feud with Kenya Moore is reportedly messing with her bank account. The Glee alum’s Real Housewives of Atlanta paychecks have taken a hit this season, as she’s been cut out of several episodes due to the nasty drama with Kenya.
View this post on Instagram
Just finished looking at TONIGHT’S episode like😳 Ain’t this some BULLYING BULLSHIT! EVERYBODY at the table looks AWFUL to me! Tune in at 8pm #RHOA @bravotv #allmeangirls Y’all will figure it out one day because i already have🤷🏽♀️ PS: I’m not on tonight🤦🏽♀️🤦🏽♀️🤦🏽♀️ see ya next week 👋🏾
A post shared by Nene Leakes (@neneleakes) on
View this post on Instagram
Home feeling blessed! Gotta learn to not sweat the small stuff
A post shared by Nene Leakes (@neneleakes) on
View this post on Instagram
SWIPE: Celebrating the Bday girl
A post shared by Nene Leakes (@neneleakes) on
View this post on Instagram
#BYEWIGS tune in tonight to #RHOA on @bravotv 8/7c to see #wiggate The hair haters are out in full force. Yes a black, chocolate woman can achieve waist length hair. Protective styles (weaves, non lace front wigs, buns, braids, twist outs, natural hair, etc.) are helpful to keep heat styles and chemicals from further damaging your hair. If you want free tips on how to properly care for your hair and products the help grow it longer and healthier. Check out @KenyaMooreHair or go to @sallybeauty for products that actually work. #Kenyamoore #hair #haircrush #realhair #protectivestyles #transitioninghair #haircare #24inchhair Swipe to check out some of my favorite wigs and protective styles
A post shared by Kenya Moore Daly (@thekenyamoore) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Kenya Moore Daly (@thekenyamoore) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Nene Leakes (@neneleakes) on
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!
Sound off in the comments below!