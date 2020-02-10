trending in REALITY TV

NeNe Leakes‘ ongoing feud with Kenya Moore is reportedly messing with her bank account. The Glee alum’s Real Housewives of Atlanta paychecks have taken a hit this season, as she’s been cut out of several episodes due to the nasty drama with Kenya.

 

