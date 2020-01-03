It does not necessarily have to be the beginning of a new year for people to seek to improve themselves as inspirational movies can be enjoyed year-round, but there is something about inspiring stories to set our new year off on the right and positive path.

Hollywood has a long list of films that strike a chord motivating us to improve, feel better about something that ails us or simply turn a frown upside down. Here are 25 inspirational movies you can stream right now that will rouse your soul anew for the beginning of the year and beyond.

These New Year’s movies star some of the biggest names in Hollywood from Will Smith, Hugh Jackman and, of course, Julia Roberts. You had to know that the Oscar winner from Erin Brockovich would have a couple of entries on this inspirational movies list! Clear your mind, and prepare for some uplifting tales.