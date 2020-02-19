There are those celebrities such as Angelina Jolie or Scarlett Johansson who are genetically blessed with the perfect pout, but most of Hollywood has had a little help from lip fillers in getting full, luscious lips.

“If something is bagging, sagging, or dragging, I’ll tuck it, suck it, or pluck it,” Dolly Parton famously said. Although most celebrities aren’t as open about plastic surgery as Dolly, these 12 stars have admitted they plumped their pout by getting lip injections.

More: Dance Moms Star Abby Lee Miller Debuts Neck and Face Lift

In fact, for some celebrities, as their lips got bigger their fame also got bigger. Kylie Jenner is now a billionaire thanks to her plumped up lips helping to sell her Lip Kits. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna’s overly plump lips are her trademark look. Other celebrities, such as Jessica Simpson and Courteney Cox, admitted they got lip fillers but didn’t like them. From Britney Spears to Anna Faris, find out all the celebrities who have admitted to getting lip injections.

More: Kylie Jenner Getting Lip Fillers Again After Having Them Dissolved