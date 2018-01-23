Pregnant Kate Middleton Drops Another Hint About Baby’s Gender In Royal Blue!

Kate looked gorgeous in blue as she arrived to Roe Green Junior School in London today. She wore a Sportmax coat and Belulah scarf over a Séraphine maternity dress, and paired the outfit with G. Collins & Sons tanzanite earrings and blue pumps.

The Duchess seemed to thoroughly enjoy herself when the nearly 100 children sang a song for her upon her arrival.

Kate was at the school to launch a new “Mentally Health Schools” online resource program, which will give teachers and staff access to mental health tools to help students.

While speaking at the school, Kate said, “The ultimate goal is that no primary school teacher, anywhere in the country, should in [the] future have to wonder where to turn when it comes to the wellbeing of children in their care."

Kate also met with students and helped them make their own rose-tinted glasses. The idea is to help children think more positively, thus making them more resilient, the Kensington Palace said in a statement.

