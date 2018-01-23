BABIES
pregnant kate middelton babys gender blue pics pp View Gallery
See The Pics

Pregnant Kate Middleton Drops Another Hint About Baby’s Gender In Royal Blue!

January 23, 2018 13:45PM

The Duchess, who was previously spotted in pink, is keeping fans on their toes.

Kate Middleton isn’t making it easy for fans to guess if she’s having a boy or a girl! Just one week after she stepped out in pink, making royal watchers suspect she’s having a baby girl, the Duchess was spotted in royal blue today! So could Kate be having a boy instead? Click through to see the picks and decide for yourself!

Back to intro
1/8
Kate looked gorgeous in blue as she arrived to Roe Green Junior School in London today. She wore a Sportmax coat and Belulah scarf over a Séraphine maternity dress, and paired the outfit with G. Collins & Sons tanzanite earrings and blue pumps.
The Duchess seemed to thoroughly enjoy herself when the nearly 100 children sang a song for her upon her arrival.
Kate was at the school to launch a new “Mentally Health Schools” online resource program, which will give teachers and staff access to mental health tools to help students.
While speaking at the school, Kate said, “The ultimate goal is that no primary school teacher, anywhere in the country, should in [the] future have to wonder where to turn when it comes to the wellbeing of children in their care."
Kate also met with students and helped them make their own rose-tinted glasses. The idea is to help children think more positively, thus making them more resilient, the Kensington Palace said in a statement.
As OK! readers know, Kate is expecting her third child in April with husband Prince William. While the parents have stayed quiet on the baby’s gender, Kate's switch from pink to blue suggests perhaps they themselves are keeping the baby’s gender a surprise!
The arrival of Kate and Will’s third child isn’t the only major event in the royal family this year. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently planning their May 19 Windsor Castle wedding, while Princess Eugenie will be getting married in August, also at Windsor Castle!
Do you think Kate is having a boy or a girl? Sound off in the comments below!

