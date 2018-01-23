See The Pics
Pregnant Kate Middleton Drops Another Hint About Baby’s Gender In Royal Blue!
The Duchess, who was previously spotted in pink, is keeping fans on their toes.
Kate Middleton isn’t making it easy for fans to guess if she’s having a boy or a girl! Just one week after she stepped out in pink, making royal watchers suspect she’s having a baby girl, the Duchess was spotted in royal blue today! So could Kate be having a boy instead? Click through to see the picks and decide for yourself!
1 of 8
2 of 8
3 of 8
4 of 8
5 of 8
6 of 8
7 of 8
8 of 8
1/8
Sound off in the comments below!