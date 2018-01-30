Pregnant Kate Middleton Kicks Prince Williams' Butt At Hockey During Visit To Sweden

Kate and Will were introduced to bandy hockey, which is played with balls and not pucks, by these adorable tiny players!

Kate looked like a natural as she got into position on the ice. She wore a Burberry coat over a burgundy sweater by the Swedish brand Fjällräven and wore a knit bobble hat.

The Duchess, who played field hockey as a teenager, hit the goal right into the net!

She was stoked about her goal!

Kate then traded off with her husband Will, who looked hesitant about giving it try.

Kate looked on as her hubby took a shot.

While taking a break from playing, Kate and Will tried Swedish Glogg, or mulled wine, with gingersnaps. But this batch was alcohol free for the pregnant Duchess!

After the game, the couple joined Sweden’s Prince Daniel and Princess Victoria for a tour of Stockholm, but something tells us hockey was Kate’s favorite part of the day.