Royal Face-off!
Pregnant Kate Middleton Kicks Prince Williams' Butt At Hockey During Visit To Sweden
The Duchess couldn’t contain her glee as she took on her husband.
Kate Middleton may be six months pregnant, but that doesn’t mean she’s lost her competitive nature! The soon-to-be mom of three showed off her athletic prowess during her royal visit to Sweden today, where she challenged her husband Prince William to a shootout during a game of bandy hockey. Click through to see their royal hockey face-off!
