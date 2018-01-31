Adorable Pics!
Pregnant Kate Middleton Gets A Hand From Her Tiniest Fans In Sweden
The Duchess and Prince William let loose at a Swedish elementary school.
Kate Middleton finds fans wherever she goes, and Sweden is no exception! During day two of her and Prince William’s royal visit to the country, Kate got a rousing reception from a crowd of children as she and Will arrived at Matteusskolan, a school in Stockholm. Click through to see the adorable photos!
