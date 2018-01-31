NEWS
pregnant kate middleton school children sweden pics pp View Gallery
Adorable Pics!

Pregnant Kate Middleton Gets A Hand From Her Tiniest Fans In Sweden

January 31, 2018 11:45AM

The Duchess and Prince William let loose at a Swedish elementary school.

Kate Middleton finds fans wherever she goes, and Sweden is no exception! During day two of her and Prince William’s royal visit to the country, Kate got a rousing reception from a crowd of children as she and Will arrived at Matteusskolan, a school in Stockholm. Click through to see the adorable photos!

Pregnant Kate Middleton Gets A Hand From Her Tiniest Fans In Sweden

1/8
Kate and Will were all smiles as they began day two of their visit to Sweden, accompanied by Sweden’s Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel. The foursome first visited the Karolinska Institute, where they learned about Sweden’s work in the field of mental health, a cause close to Kate and Will’s heart.
Inside the institute, the pregnant Kate showed off her growing baby bump in this stunning white, long sleeve tweed dress while clutching a burgundy Chanel purse.
Next, the couples visited the school Matteusskolan, where they were greeted by dozens of schoolchildren, Kate’s tiniest fans!
Kate was a huge hit with the kids, who couldn’t resist giving the Duchess a high five!
And, of course, she readily agreed.
Kate and Will visited the school to see how Sweden’s Youth Aware of Mental Health (YAM) program is helping children learn to focus on their own mental health and wellbeing though dialogue and role-play.
Kate already impressed the Swedes yesterday when she tried her hand at bandy hockey, where she showed off her athletic skills and made a goal!
