Pregnant Kate Middleton Gets A Hand From Her Tiniest Fans In Sweden

Kate and Will were all smiles as they began day two of their visit to Sweden, accompanied by Sweden’s Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel. The foursome first visited the Karolinska Institute, where they learned about Sweden’s work in the field of mental health, a cause close to Kate and Will’s heart.

Inside the institute, the pregnant Kate showed off her growing baby bump in this stunning white, long sleeve tweed dress while clutching a burgundy Chanel purse.

Next, the couples visited the school Matteusskolan, where they were greeted by dozens of schoolchildren, Kate’s tiniest fans!

Kate was a huge hit with the kids, who couldn’t resist giving the Duchess a high five!

And, of course, she readily agreed.

Kate and Will visited the school to see how Sweden’s Youth Aware of Mental Health (YAM) program is helping children learn to focus on their own mental health and wellbeing though dialogue and role-play.

Kate already impressed the Swedes yesterday when s he tried her hand at bandy hockey , where she showed off her athletic skills and made a goal!