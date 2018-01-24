Gender Reveal?
Pregnant Kate Middleton Visits Baby Unit At Hospital In Another Blue Ensemble!
She could be having a boy given how many times she’s worn the same color recently.
As she rounds the corner of her third trimester, pregnant Kate Middleton is still keeping mum about the gender of her third child. The subtle hints, however, are being dropped everywhere, as she just visited a baby unit in a hospital rocking yet another blue ensemble! Does this mean a second boy for her and Prince William? Click through for all the details.
1 of 7
2 of 7
3 of 7
4 of 7
5 of 7
6 of 7
7 of 7
1/7
Sound off in the comments below!