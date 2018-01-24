BABIES
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

View Gallery
Gender Reveal?

Pregnant Kate Middleton Visits Baby Unit At Hospital In Another Blue Ensemble!

January 24, 2018 11:25AM

She could be having a boy given how many times she’s worn the same color recently.

As she rounds the corner of her third trimester, pregnant Kate Middleton is still keeping mum about the gender of her third child. The subtle hints, however, are being dropped everywhere, as she just visited a baby unit in a hospital rocking yet another blue ensemble! Does this mean a second boy for her and Prince William? Click through for all the details. 

Pregnant Kate Middleton Visits Baby Unit At Hospital In Another Blue Ensemble!

Back to intro
1/7
She stepped out looking maternity chic in her Seraphine coat and the same floral print Seraphine dress that she’s worn twice before, including earlier this month
Kate stopped by the Maurice Wohl Clinical Neuroscience Institute in London on Wednesday for back-to-back engagements focusing on postpartum illnesses.  This comes only a day after she made a rare speech which highlighted the need for children’s mental health. 
The particular unit that Kate visited focuses on key efforts to fast-track new treatments for patients affected by conditions like Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, schizophrenia and epilepsy.
Her next visit is set for the Mother and Baby Unit at the Bethlehem Royal Hospital, part of South London Maudsley NHS Foundation Trust.  This particular unit focuses on postnatal depression and postpartum psychosis.  The purpose of this unit is for them to allow mothers who face mental health challenges to be admitted with their babies in order to minimize the disruption of mother-infant relationships. During her visit there, Kate will have the chance to meet with several of the patients who are currently undergoing treatment.  
Regarding the birth of her upcoming baby, Kate is keeping everyone guessing about what the gender will be. This is the second time this week alone where she’s worn blue, as she was just spotted visiting a junior school wearing a lovely version of that color
Don’t count out her having a girl just yet, as Kate has also been seen wearing a gorgeous version of pink earlier this month while greeting her followers.  It’s only a matter of time before we find out whether Princess Charlotte and Prince George will be having a little brother or sister!
Do you think Kate is having a boy or a girl?  Sound off in the comments! 

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in BABIES

Exclusive
'WAGS: Atlanta' Star Brandi Rhodes Shares How To Travel In Style
STYLE
Amara La Negra Reveals Her Thoughts On Young Hollywood, Her Afro, And Much More
NEWS
'WAGS' Star Brandi Rhodes Reveals The 6 Beauty Products Every Fabulous Woman Needs
STYLE
'Total Divas' Naomi Reveals What The Cast Is REALLY Like, What To Expect In 2018
REALITY TV Naomi Total Divas Interview PP 1
Lady Gaga Has Friends Worried About Her Health
NEWS
Chris Evans & Jenny Slate ‘Making Plans To Get Married’ Next Summer!
NEWS
A Perfect Fit! Meghan Markle Using Her New Royal Role To Build A Fashion Empire
STYLE meghan markle fashion empire royal role pp
Amara La Negra Tells All On Comparisons To Cardi B & Who She's Dating!
NEWS
Steve-O Gets Engaged For A Third Time - Find Out Where He Met His New Fiancée!
NEWS