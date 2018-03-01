NEWS
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

View Gallery
Go Girl!

Khloe Kardashian Cradles Her Baby Bump Amid Backlash From Fans

March 1, 2018 9:39AM

The 33-year-old is currently in Tokyo with sisters Kim and Kourtney.

Khloe Kardashian is unconcerned about what fans think of her cradling her baby bump! The reality star has faced major backlash lately after she has been shown numerous times holding her belly. However, she did it yet again for Instagram, and her bump is getting huge! She, Kourtney, and Kim are currently taking over Tokyo, and her maternity fashion game is on point.

Khloe Kardashian Cradles Her Baby Bump Amid Backlash From Fans

Back to intro
1/6
Khloe took a break from shopping and posted this photo of herself in a sparkly dress while cradling her stomach. She captioned the photo, "What’s meant to be will always find its way."
The 33-year-old recieved plenty of positive comments about her holding her bump, such as this one from user @cupcake_woman01, which read, "Girl hold and love that precious baby bump! I feel you! You are absolutely beautiful, and I am so happy for you." However, not everyone was so kind, and Khloe took to social media to defend herself.
"People are very opinionated about my bump," Khloe tweeted.
She continued, "I choose to cradle my bump because it’s MINE. I’ve waited for this VERY short moment for YEARS. I have only months to enjoy this phase in my life, so I will touch my bump and love my bump as often as I choose. Mommy loves you baby!"
 
Khloe is currently pregnant with her first child. She and Tristan Thompson are expected to welcome the little one next month, and she has yet to reveal the baby's gender, though she is expected to tell her sisters in an upcoming episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
What are your thoughts on Khloe's baby bump? Let us know in the comments section.

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in NEWS

Exclusive
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Toya Harris Gets Real About Her Money Problems
REALITY TV
This ‘Married At First Sight’ Couple ‘Finally’ Had Sex
REALITY TV
Olympic Gymnast Laurie Hernandez Tells All About Her Return To Puerto Rico
NEWS
Quad Ends Friendship With Toya In ‘Married To Medicine’ Sneak Peek
REALITY TV
Amara La Negra Reveals Her Thoughts On Young Hollywood, Her Afro, And Much More
NEWS
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Quad Lunceford Gives SHOCKING Marriage Update
REALITY TV
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Quad Tells All About New Cookbook
NEWS
Chris Evans & Jenny Slate ‘Making Plans To Get Married’ Next Summer!
NEWS
Engaged! Danielle Staub Reveals How Teresa Giudice Helped Her Fiancé Propose
REALITY TV danielle staub engaged 20 times tells all proposal pp 1