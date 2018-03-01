Go Girl!
Khloe Kardashian Cradles Her Baby Bump Amid Backlash From Fans
The 33-year-old is currently in Tokyo with sisters Kim and Kourtney.
Khloe Kardashian is unconcerned about what fans think of her cradling her baby bump! The reality star has faced major backlash lately after she has been shown numerous times holding her belly. However, she did it yet again for Instagram, and her bump is getting huge! She, Kourtney, and Kim are currently taking over Tokyo, and her maternity fashion game is on point.
