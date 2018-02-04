Snubbed Again! Prince Harry Refuses To Invite Aunt Sarah Ferguson To Royal Wedding

“The Duchess of York is not invited to Harry’s wedding. The invites are being sent out this week and she’s not on the list,” a royal insider told The Sun . “She is still lobbying for an invite but Harry remains adamant he doesn’t want her there.”

[Princess] Eugenie and [Eugenie's fiancé] Jack [Brooksbank], which had increased Fergie’s hopes of getting an invite,” another insider shared. “But Harry doesn’t trust Fergie to keep her mouth shut and respect their privacy.” “Harry and Meghan have been close to [Sarah’s daughter]and [Eugenie's fiancé], which had increased Fergie’s hopes of getting an invite,” another insider shared. “But Harry doesn’t trust Fergie to keep her mouth shut and respect their privacy.”

Sarah split from Harry’s uncle, Prince Andrew, in 1996, and was involved in a series of embarrassing incidents in the years that followed. In 2010, she was filmed accepting money in exchange for giving an undercover reporter access to her ex-husband, which ultimately led to her being left off the guest list for Will and Kate’s 2011 wedding.

“I felt that I ostracized myself by my behavior, by the past, by living with all the regrets of my mistakes, that I sort of wore a hair shirt and beat myself up most of the day thinking and regretting why did I make such a mistake? Why have I made so many mistakes?” she said at the time.

The next time Sarah will reunite with the royal family is at her daughter Eugenie’s wedding on October 12. “Eugenie’s wedding is going to be a nightmare because so many of the family can’t stand the Duchess,” an insider told The Sun. “It’s very uncomfortable.”