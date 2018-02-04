Awkward
Snubbed Again! Prince Harry Refuses To Invite Aunt Sarah Ferguson To Royal Wedding
The royal ‘doesn’t trust’ the Duchess of York ‘to keep her mouth shut.’
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding guest list may be tightly under wraps, but one person not getting an invite has been revealed! According to reports, Harry’s aunt Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, or “Fergie,” is being snubbed yet again — seven years after she was left out of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding back in 2011!
1 of 6
2 of 6
3 of 6
4 of 6
5 of 6
6 of 6
1/6
Sound off in the comments below!