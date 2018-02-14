NEWS
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

View Gallery
Stay Away

Royal Mess: Princess Eugenie Wants To Ban Kate Middleton From Her Upcoming Wedding!

February 14, 2018 16:13PM

She wants the spotlight all to herself and not on the mommy-to-be.

What a royal mess! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding isn’t the only major royal-related ceremony this year. Princess Eugenie and fiancee Jack Brooksbank will also walk down the aisle in September. One guest who Eugenie doesn’t want on her list is none other than Kate Middleton, according to reports. What’s the reason for her not wanting an important family member to be there on her special day? Click through for all the details. 

Royal Mess: Princess Eugenie Wants To Ban Kate Middleton From Her Upcoming Wedding!

Back to intro
1/6
The wedding between Eugenie and her brand ambassador fiancee Jack will take place at Windsor Castle this fall, the same place where Meghan and Harry will get married on May 19.
Eugenie has been adamant about Kate not being there, and told pals that if she had it her way, she would ban her, according to Life & Style magazine.
“Kate’s not welcome,” claimed a royal insider. So what’s the reason why Kate won’t be planning on putting together an ensemble come Eugenie’s wedding day? 
“Eugenie doesn’t want her stealing the spotlight,” revealed the insider. It’s been reported in the past that Eugenie resented Kate for being a full-time royal whereas she has to work as a director of an art gallery
She may not get her way, as protocol dictates that she has to invite Kate and her husband, Prince William, no matter what, but Eugenie is hoping for a miracle that she says she’s sick and that she “just stays home,” according to the insider.
What are your thoughts on this royal drama? Sound off in the comments!

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in NEWS

Exclusive
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Quad Lunceford Gives SHOCKING Marriage Update
REALITY TV
Olympic Gymnast Laurie Hernandez Tells All About Her Return To Puerto Rico
NEWS
Amara La Negra Reveals Her Thoughts On Young Hollywood, Her Afro, And Much More
NEWS
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Quad Tells All About New Cookbook
NEWS
Chris Evans & Jenny Slate ‘Making Plans To Get Married’ Next Summer!
NEWS
Engaged! Danielle Staub Reveals How Teresa Giudice Helped Her Fiancé Propose
REALITY TV danielle staub engaged 20 times tells all proposal pp 1
Brandi Rhodes Shares Her Favorite Tips On Styling A Baby Bump To Perfection
STYLE
'Total Divas' Naomi Reveals What The Cast Is REALLY Like, What To Expect In 2018
REALITY TV Naomi Total Divas Interview PP 1
Lady Gaga Has Friends Worried About Her Health
NEWS