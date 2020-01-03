There are so many ways to celebrate the countdown to midnight on New Year’s Eve. You can go for dinner, head to a party, or spend an arm and a leg at a nightclub to ring in a new year. Celebrities love to party, but some of their extravagances really show the difference between them and everyone else.

With a New Year (and a new decade) here, it’s time to look at some of the most epic and crazy celebrity New Year’s Eve celebrations of days gone by. Perhaps there’s some inspiration to be found, or perhaps it’s easier to settle back with a glass of wine and marvel at the lengths some people go to to have a good time.

From Taylor Swift’s epic costume-themed 2015 New Year’s bash to David and Victoria Beckham’s legendary New Year’s party on their British estate, these stars do it up in style and spend mega amounts of cash. Others, like Nicole Richie and Lady Gaga, use New Year’s Eve to perform at big parties that anyone can join — if they can afford the cover. Take a dive into the gallery to see ten of the best.