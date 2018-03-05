Travis Scott Holds On Tightly To Kylie Jenner During A Romantic Date Without Stormi

Ant the couple traveled in style! They arrived by boat before having bunch on the restaurant's private terrace, AIR. Kylie hid her signature pout in a hoodie as she snuck past guests to get to the private area where the couple and friends enjoyed the seafood tower, pizzettas and pasta, washed down by sparkling water for Kylie and Rosé Piscine and champagne for the rest.

Travis held on tight to his girlfriend as they took some time to relax and looked out at the ocean. And while they reportedly have no plans to get married soon, Kylie wa sporting a ring on THAT finger.

A source told People, “ He has his own place . They are co-parenting though, and things are going great. They are together and happy."

“Despite being new parents, Kylie and Travis are still in a new relationship too,” added an insider. “Kylie is happy with their living situation. Travis is a great dad. When he wants to work, Kylie is supportive.”

So what's with the ring? We need answers!