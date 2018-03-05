Cute!
Travis Scott Holds On Tightly To Kylie Jenner During A Romantic Date Without Stormi
The couple took a break from parenting duties to hang out in Miami.
Kylie Jenner is a new mom, so there’s no doubt she is busy, but she took a few hours off from watching Stormi and headed our with her boyfriend and baby daddy, Travis Scott. The 20-year-old made a rare appearance yesterday at Seaspice Miami, though hours prior she shared an adorable video of her little one.
