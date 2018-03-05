COUPLES
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

View Gallery
Cute!

Travis Scott Holds On Tightly To Kylie Jenner During A Romantic Date Without Stormi

March 5, 2018 12:35PM

The couple took a break from parenting duties to hang out in Miami.

Kylie Jenner is a new mom, so there’s no doubt she is busy, but she took a few hours off from watching Stormi and headed our with her boyfriend and baby daddy, Travis Scott. The 20-year-old made a rare appearance yesterday at Seaspice Miami, though hours prior she shared an adorable video of her little one.

Travis Scott Holds On Tightly To Kylie Jenner During A Romantic Date Without Stormi

Back to intro
1/6
Ant the couple traveled in style! They arrived by boat before having bunch on the restaurant's private terrace, AIR. Kylie hid her signature pout in a hoodie as she snuck past guests to get to the private area where the couple and friends enjoyed the seafood tower, pizzettas and pasta, washed down by sparkling water for Kylie and Rosé Piscine and champagne for the rest.
Travis held on tight to his girlfriend as they took some time to relax and looked out at the ocean. And while they reportedly have no plans to get married soon, Kylie wa sporting a ring on THAT finger.
A source told People, “He has his own place. They are co-parenting though, and things are going great. They are together and happy."
“Despite being new parents, Kylie and Travis are still in a new relationship too,” added an insider. “Kylie is happy with their living situation. Travis is a great dad. When he wants to work, Kylie is supportive.”
So what's with the ring? We need answers!
What are your thoughts on their relationship? Let us know in the comments section.

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in COUPLES

Exclusive
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Toya Harris Gets Real About Her Money Problems
REALITY TV
This ‘Married At First Sight’ Couple ‘Finally’ Had Sex
REALITY TV
Olympic Gymnast Laurie Hernandez Tells All About Her Return To Puerto Rico
NEWS
Quad Ends Friendship With Toya In ‘Married To Medicine’ Sneak Peek
REALITY TV
Amara La Negra Reveals Her Thoughts On Young Hollywood, Her Afro, And Much More
NEWS
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Quad Lunceford Gives SHOCKING Marriage Update
REALITY TV
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Quad Tells All About New Cookbook
NEWS
Chris Evans & Jenny Slate ‘Making Plans To Get Married’ Next Summer!
NEWS
Engaged! Danielle Staub Reveals How Teresa Giudice Helped Her Fiancé Propose
REALITY TV danielle staub engaged 20 times tells all proposal pp 1