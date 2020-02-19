He continued, "I wish he was at the wedding, I just wish he wasn't in the wedding, if that makes any sense. It takes, you know — everybody up there plays a huge role in my life, huge role from the moment I moved to L.A., 'til the day I got married. That's why I had so many [groomsmen] and I couldn't just pick one. Each one of those guys, I love individually so much, and they've done so much for me, and I just, you know, the things that I was going through with Tom, it just ... it didn't make sense for him to be standing next to me."