Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval reacted to Jax Taylor‘s recent confession that he wished he had never included him in his wedding on Tuesday, February 18. The reality star shared that he thought it was “really sad” that Jax felt that way as he hinted at ongoing tension between the pair.

 

