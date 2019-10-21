Canine Spartan Race presented by Nulo

This Saturday our furry friends will take center stage at the Spartan Dallas Canine Race in Glen Rose, Texas. This amazing event, presented by Nulo Pet Food, features a unique one and a half mile obstacle course that will not only test you and your pets endurance, but will also create some amazing human/pet bonding along the way.

As a bonus treat, there will some special guests in attendance available for a meet and greet with their pets, including Bachelor alums Melissa Rycroft and Sean and Katherine Lowe!

To find out more about the race and learn how you and your pet can sign up to become healthier together, visit Nulo.com/Spartan