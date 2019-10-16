Connecting You To Your Favorite Talent

You obsess over their every move. Sing along to their lyrics. Use the slang they use. Cheer at their concerts, DVR their shows and watch their lives unfold on social media. But what if you could chat DIRECTLY with your favorite star?

Well, good news. Now you can! Introducing you to Looped. This new app features proprietary technology that let’s you video chat one-on-one with your favorite star. From the hottest musicians to your favorite reality TV stars, Looped connects you directly with those you idolize and adore. Whether it’s sending some love, asking a burning question or just spilling the tea, Looped allows you to have some personal time with celebs from the comfort of your own phone.

Celebs have embraced the technology too, allowing them to make meaningful connections with their fans. In fact some celebs have revealed new music or shared secrets with their fans exclusively through Looped. Just watch this video and you can see why celebs and fans alike are embracing Looped.

By providing this one-on-one experience with fans, Looped is uniquely positioned to expand upon the current way we interact with celebs. Rather than commenting on a post and hoping for a response or waiting backstage for a chance at a selfie, fans can have a guaranteed, intimate, one-on-one chat with the celebs they adore.

“I am thrilled to launch Looped to the world,” said Prajit Gopal, Looped Co-Founder & CEO. “It’s a powerful experience for a passionate fan to speak directly with the person who inspires them. I’m proud that we are creating unforgettable moments for fans all over the world, and I’m confident that Looped will continue to revolutionize the way fans and talent interact.”

Some of the amazing talent you can chat with on Looped in the coming weeks include:

Lindsay Arnold from Dancing With the Stars

Up and coming Country Music Star Charly Reynolds

Fresh off his European tour, musician Harry Hudson

Up and coming Actress Brenna Yde

New talent is being added all the time, so make sure you stay connected by downloading the Looped app via:

iTunes App store

Google Play