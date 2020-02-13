Ease Occasional Anxiety

Sure, you’re busy — but try these easy ways to sneak some inner peace into your over scheduled life.

Meditate

Meditation is simple, as there’s no equipment needed. That doesn’t mean you’ll find it easy to sit quietly and stop your brain chatter. It takes grit, determination and discipline.

Breathe Right

Have you ever wondered why people tell you to “take a deep breath” when you’re feeling anxious? The simple act of controlled breathing can help you find peace and relax.

Golden Thread Breath:

Step 1: Relax your face and jaw. Make sure your lips and teeth are slightly apart.

Step 2: Take one deep breath in through your nose, giving your body energy and oxygen.

Step 3: Exhale slowly through your mouth. Imagine you are breathing out the pain.

Repeat as needed.

