gift guide
Tommie Copper

Holiday Gift Guide for Healthy New Years Resolutions

The gifts that encourages getting up and active in the new year!

Cue the jingle bells! The holiday season is right around the corner and when it comes to gifting, look no further. The top new years resolution year after year is to maintain a healthier lifestyle, and being prepared can help you maintain that. Here are the products that will help you or your loved one looking for a healthier lifestyle!

FOR THE BETTER WORKOUT

Tommie Copper Women’s Shoulder Shirt

tommie copper

Provides targeted compression along the shoulders and muscles along the spine to help relieve everyday aches and pains. (tommiecopper.com)

 

Reebok Women’s CROSSFIT Nano 8.0 Flexweave Cross Trainer

reebok

Perfect for the gym or out for a run, these trainers are light and engineered for maximum comfort. (amazon.com)

 

Jaybird Tarah Pro Headphones

jaybird tarah pro

With outstanding battery life, amazing sound and waterproof capabilities, these headphones are perfect your daily workout. (jaybirdsport.com)

 

Tommie Copper Performance Over-the-Calf Compression Socks

tommie copper

Easy to slip on with support for your foot to help reduce stress points in your foot. (tommiecopper.com)

 

Coleman FreeFlow AUTOSEAL Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle

coleman

The durable, stainless steel water bottle keeps you drink cold for hours (amazon.com)

 

FOR THE MAN IN YOUR LIFE

 

Tommie Copper Men’s Pro-Grade Shoulder Support Shirt
tommie copper
Give your back a break from the daily stresses of office life and grueling workouts with this back and shoulder supporting compression shirt. (tommiecopper.com)

 

Callaway Epic Flash Driver
flash driver
Get more speed for more distance with the help of artificial intelligence. (callawaygolf.com)

 

SPY Optic Legacy Snow Goggles
spy legacy
These goggles come with interchangeable lenses to shield your eyes from the glare of sun and snow. (spyoptic.com)

 

FitBit Versa 2
fitbit
The newest Fitbit has an improved battery life of more than five days and all-new sleep-tracking features. (fitbit.com)

 

Tommie Copper Performance Compression Socks
tommie copper
These breatheable, moisture-wicking, cushioned socks are perfect for running or hiking. Plus, their compression technology will keep you from tiring out. (tommiecopper.com)

 

IMPROVING YOUR WELLNESS

Tommie Copper Women’s Lower Back Support Leggings

tommie copper

Designed with a stabilizing high waist design to gently support your lower back all day. (tommiecopper.com)

 

TOPLUS Yoga Mat

yoga mat

Made from eco-friendly material, it’s light enough to carry to the gym with it’s carrying strap. (amazon.com)

 

Cold Weather Skincare Kit
rescue kit
The cold comes for us all, and we need to be prepared to fight it. This set is here to help — and it includes L’Occitane’s famous Shea Butter Hand Cream and the Petit Remedy, a multi-purpose balm! (loocitane.com)

 

Tommie Copper 15lb Weighted Blanket

tommie copper weighted blanket

The Tommie Copper Weighted Blanket applies gentle pressure over your entire body, to promote a sense of calmness & relaxation. (tommiecopper.com)

 

Philips Wake-Up Light Alarm Clock

philips

Wake up to the sunrise when the sun isn’t ready to peak yet! The wake up lights are clinically proven to help you wake up feeling more refreshed. (amazon.com)

