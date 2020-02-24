Hollywood, Yes We Pecan!

This month, we’re all about celebrating the hearts we love — and taking care of our own too! In celebration of American Heart Month, stock your pantry with American Pecans, the heart-smart* nut that packs a nutritional punch! In each 1-ounce serving, you’ll get 12 grams of “good” monounsaturated fat* with zero cholesterol or sodium, plus plant-based protein, fiber and essential minerals. So whether you’re looking for energy to power you through a busy day at the office or juggling multiple afterschool schedules, The Original Supernut™ is your ultimate sidekick.

There are many simple and delicious ways pecans can amp the nutrition of your favorite meals and snacks. Influencer duo Sonja and Alex Overhiser, known for their award-winning plant-based food blog A Couple Cooks and authors of Pretty Simple Cooking, make glazed pecans by heating them in a hot pan with a dash of maple syrup! They add the perfect crunch to salads and are a nutrient-packed treat for kids.

Whether toasted and finely chopped into a breadcrumb substitute for chicken, pork or fish, sprinkled atop oatmeal, mixed with granola or blended into smoothies, just 19 halves, or one handful, is also an excellent source of copper and manganese — a mineral that’s essential for metabolism and bone health.

To start your day with a punch of protein, Sonja and Alex recommend making a pecan breakfast frittata — a vegetarian make-ahead breakfast that can be popped into a muffin tin and refrigerated for busy mornings. Or make a larger version in a skillet for a quick weeknight supper. For this delicious recipe and many more, visit AmericanPecan.com.

*According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration: Scientific evidence suggests but does not prove that eating 1.5 ounces per day of most nuts, such as pecans, as part of a diet low in saturated fat and cholesterol may reduce the risk of heart disease. One serving of pecans (28g) has 18g unsaturated fat and only 2g saturated fat.