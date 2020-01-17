How to Get All Day Energy - And Feel Your Best!

Feeling tired all day? You’re not alone. According to a 2018 report by the National Safety Council, two-thirds of working Americans feel fatigue daily. Now imagine putting in your eight hours, balancing life outside work, and trying to get a workout in. While a proper diet and sleep should help combat chronic fatigue in most folks, there are also times when you need an extra boost. Enter Performix’s new SST H2, the hottest addition to the performance focused brand that celebrity trainers use to keep their Hollywood clientele in top shape!

The newest addition from Performix features a best-in-class formula that enhances your daily life and exercise routine in three amazing ways.

HIGH ENERGY

Active ingredients including caffeine are felt immediately with an intense burst of energy. With it’s first-to-market tri-phase system, other active ingredients will be released over time so you continue to feel energized!

INCREASED FOCUS

Need to get through the next few hours of work? SST H2 packs TeaCrine®, which is clinically backed to enhance cognitive activity. A calculated mixture of other active ingredients including Lion’s Mane (a potent mushroom extract) and Huperzine-A help keep you dialed in throughout the day.

BOOSTED METABOLISM

Burn 100 extra calories per hour? Sign us up! Active ingredient Capsimax® increases the speed of your metabolism, which then provides more energy!

$70; available at GNC and performixdriven.com