The Dogs Had Their Day!

Bachelor alums Melissa Rycroft and Sean Lowe were among the many in attendance at the Canine Spartan Race presented by Nulo Pet Food. This amazing event allowed humans and their pets to navigate a challenging, yet fun mile and a half obstacle course, providing memorable – and muddy – Insta-worthy moments along the way.

Race competitors included military veterans and their pets as they climbed over, under and through the Spartan course, all while raising awareness for some worthy causes.



Melissa Rycroft got on all fours with Ozzy as she darted through the obstacles.



The Dancing With The Stars winner and her four-legged companion had to use some fancy footwork while navigating the course.



The former cheerleader used her athleticism and competitive spirit to conquer the final obstacles and race to the finish.



The duo celebrated completing the race, with Ozzy giving Melissa a congratulatory lick of approval!



As a reward, Melissa stopped by the Nulo Pet Food booth to pick up some well deserved treats for Ozzy at the end of their race.



Sean Lowe was on hand with his adorable pup Ellie to cheer on Melissa and the competitors, including Nulo ambassador Aaron and his pup Archer.



Sean and Ellie also checked out the Nulo booth to snag some irrestible treats.



