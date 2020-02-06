Thoughtful Gifts For Your Friends This Valentine's Day

Looking for THE gift to give your bestie this Valentine’s Day? OK! has you covered with these thoughtful, inspirational and humorous gift ideas.

I Need a sHERo

Perfect for the do-it-all kinda chica, this rose tinted wine glass encourages your bestie to take a load off and enjoy a glass of vino. $19.99 at Hallmark Gold Crown or Hallmark.com. As a bonus you can get a free mini card with any purchase at Hallmark Gold Crown stores.

My lovely Galentine

Share the love with your gal-pal this Valentine’s Day with a little humor. This Happy Galentine’s Day Card is just $3.59 at Hallmark Gold Crown or Hallmark.com. Pro tip – you can get a free mini card with any purchase at Hallmark Gold Crown stores.

Rose All Day

Cheers your bestie with this Bonterra Rose, just $16. Available nationwide and at Bonterra.com

Say It With Sweets

Netflix and chill on some movies to make you happy, mad, sad…whatever mood Galentine’s Day puts you in! Any one of these delectable gift boxes will satisfy any sweet tooth:

Vosges Bastet Sacred Chocolate Heart, $60, vosgeschocolate.com

Dylan’s Candy Bar “Love Burst” Valentine’s Day White Chocolate Bar, $8, dylanscandybar.com

Baked by Melissa Love & Cupcakes 25-Pack Gift Box, $27, bakedbymelissa.com

Shari’s Berries Gourmet Valentine’s Dipped Strawberries, $35 for 6, berries.com