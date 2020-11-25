The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, has sadly revealed that she suffered a miscarriage. The mother of one penned a heartbreaking article for The New York Times about the “unbearable grief” she and Prince Harry endured.

The 39-year-old described a painful moment when she fell to the ground while she changed baby Archie‘s diaper. “Something was not right,” she wrote. “I felt a sharp cramp. I dropped to the floor with him in my arms, humming a lullaby to keep us both calm.

“I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child that I was losing my second,” she wrote in the article titled “The Losses We Share.”

Markle was in the hospital with her husband several hours later. “I felt the clamminess of his palm and kissed his knuckles, wet from both our tears. Staring at the cold white walls, my eyes glazed over. I tried to imagine how we’d heal.”

She added, “Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few.”

Markle suffered the miscarriage in July but had not announced that she was pregnant before now. As they grieved their baby she recalled watching Harry’s “heart break as he tried to hold the shattered pieces of mine.”

She didn’t share how far along she was in her pregnancy but most miscarriages happen within the first trimester of pregnancy, and approximately one in eight pregnancies end in miscarriages. The Suits alum used the personal article as a call for people to be more open about their experiences and feelings.

“In the pain of our loss, my husband and I discovered that in a room of 100 women, 10 to 20 of them will have suffered from miscarriage,” she wrote.

“Yet despite the staggering commonality of this pain, the conversation remains taboo, riddled with (unwarranted) shame, and perpetuating a cycle of solitary mourning.

“Some have bravely shared their stories; they have opened the door, knowing when one person speaks the truth, it gives license for all of us to do the same.

“We have learned that when people ask how any of us are doing, and when they really listen to the answer, with an open heart and mind, the load of grief often becomes lighter.

According to the Daily Mail, Buckingham Palace knew about the miscarriage, and the Daily Beast reported that royal officials knew about Markle’s article before it was published. However, Queen Elizabeth II declined to comment, as it is a “deeply personal matter.”

Vanity Fair royal editor Katie Nicholl said, “The royal family were very supportive about it. They were aware of what had happened. Harry was in constant touch with them over the summer and they knew what they were going through. My understanding is they’ve been supported by the royal family on this episode.”

In her article, Markle recalled the moment when journalist Tom Bradby asked if she was okay. “I was exhausted,” she explained. “I was breastfeeding our infant son, and I was trying to keep a brave face in the very public eye.”

Being asked the question, she said, was something that “helped” her the most. “Thank you for asking,” she replied. “Not many people have asked if I’m OK.”