Prince Andrew’s daughter Princess Beatrice has “absolutely no recollection” of her father attending her Pizza Express birthday party, the same night he was alleged to have had sex with Virginia Roberts.

The royal previously dismissed the latter’s allegations in a “car crash” interview with the BBC, stressing that there was no truth to Roberts’ claims because he had been celebrating his daughter’s big day on March 10, 2001.

“That couldn’t have happened because the date being suggested – the 10th of March – I was at home with the children,” he said.

PRINCE WILLIAM & KATE MIDDLETON‘S DOG LUPO HAS DIED — SEE 4 PICS OF THE POOCH

“I’d taken Beatrice to a Pizza Express in Woking for a party at about 4 or 5 in the afternoon. And then because the Duchess was away, we have a simple rule in the family that when one is away the other is there.”

But a Daily Mail investigation has since uncovered that the Princess doesn’t recall her father attending her birthday bash while the family who hosted the gathering followed suit by insisting that they also don’t remember Andrew being in attendance.

Roberts, who was just 17 years old when she met the Prince, asserts that on the aforementioned date, she partied with the Duke of York at Tramp nightclub, before heading back to Ghislaine Maxwell’s home.

Maxwell was believed to have been the girlfriend of Jeffrey Epstein at the time, who reportedly shared close ties with Andrew — an allegation which he has strongly denied.

DUCHESS DRAMA! 5 TIMES MEGHAN MARKLE WAS SNUBBED BY THE ROYAL FAMILY

Roberts claimed she was pressured into having sex with Epstein’s friends on multiple occasions, adding that her sexual encounters with Andrew took place on three occasions between 1999 and 2002 — in New York, London, and the infamous Caribbean island formerly owned by the deceased sex offender.

In a shocking twist of events, the royal protection officer who was on duty that weekend has died, a source revealed, and members of the Duke’s staff insist they don’t remember his whereabouts on the evening where he was alleged to have met up with Roberts.

On the day Andrew claimed to have attended his daughter’s Pizza Express party, his diary revealed he also had a manicure appointment booked that same afternoon.

A statement from the parents of the girl who threw the bash admitted that while Beatrice celebrated her birthday with them, there were no photos taken at the event, which would have made it easier to distinguish whether or not Andrew was present or not.

MEGHAN MARKLE DEEMED THE WORLD’S FAVORITE ROYAL — HERE ARE 5 OBVIOUS REASONS WHY

“We had made a deliberate decision from the outset not to take photographs of, or around, Bea as it seemed to be permanently open season among some parents who indulged in this sport,’ the parents said.

“The party was almost 20 years ago. We were living in Woking and had two daughters at prep school there. Not only were their birthdays celebrated in Pizza Express but almost every beginning of term, end of term and half-term. Pizza Express was just the place they liked to go for their treats.”

Following the bombshell interview with the BBC, Andrew has stepped down from frontline royal duties and is believed to have avoided calls from investigators to discuss his ties with Epstein following Maxwell’s arrest in July 2020.

Instead, he’s only been willing to cooperate through written statements, Daily Mail reports.