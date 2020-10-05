Things between Prince Harry and Prince William have not gotten better, according to the new biography Battle of Brothers: William & Harry — The Inside Story of a Family, which explores the broken bond between the world-famous siblings.

Robert Lacey‘s new biography claimed that William, 38, was met with a “bitter explosion” from Harry, 36, after turning to their late mother‘s brother, Charles Spencer, for help when William felt Harry’s relationship with Meghan Markle was getting too serious too soon.

“From time to time Diana’s younger brother had played something of an honorary godfather to both boys in the years since the death of their mother, and their uncle agreed with William to see what he could do,” Lacey explained in an excerpt published by the Daily Mail. The Duke of Sussex “didn’t blame his uncle” for showing concern, but was “furious with his elder brother for dragging other family members into the row.” The “anger and mistrust — that distance — has lasted to the present day.”

William felt the red-headed prince and the actress were moving too quickly at the beginning of their relationship in 2016 and tried to intervene. The initial confrontation resulted in “offended pushback” from Harry before William turned to others for backup.

While it took William a decade to commit to wife Kate Middleton, it took Harry nearly two years to decide the Suits alum was The One. “[William] had been auditioning [Kate] for a job all those years,” Lacey said, referring to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s relationship.

Harry, however, immediately hit it off with the 39-year-old after meeting through a mutual friend in 2016. The love birds tied the knot two years later and welcomed baby boy Archie the following year in 2019. However, William’s skeptic views on their relationship led to an unsalvageable break between the two royals.

Harry “could not help but wonder whether Wills was really concerned about his personal happiness,” Lacey dished.

Prior to what became known as “Megxit,” the Queen wanted “Harry, William, Charles and herself” to “hash things out.” William — who felt “blindsided” and “incredibly hurt” after finding out the couple was stepping away from their duties — ultimately declined his grandmother’s invitation to the family lunch.

“I put my arm around my brother all our lives,” the older brother said, according to the new book, “and I can’t do it anymore. We’re separate entities.”

Following Finding Freedom — which was released in August — Battle of Brothers, which will be released on October 20 in the U.S. by HarperCollins, is the second bombshell book regarding the royal family and the brothers’ strained relationship.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are now enjoying their time in Santa Barbara, Calif., while they build their new Hollywood lives and leave behind their royal duties and the royal drama.