Even royalty can get it! It was revealed on Sunday, November 1, that Prince William himself tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this year, according to The Sun.

The Duke of Cambridge, 38, was sick with the deadly disease earlier in April, but kept the news a secret as to not alarm the world with his diagnosis.

“There were important things going on and I didn’t want to worry anyone,” Kate Middleton’s husband reportedly told an observer at an engagement, according to The Sun.

Though William was not aiming to upset the world, the royal was reportedly having a tough time with the virus, even finding it “struggling to breathe.” Adds the insider, “Everyone around him was pretty panicked.

“William was hit pretty hard by the virus,” explained the source, noting that William tested positive following his father Prince Charles and Boris Johnson‘s diagnoses.

“After seeing medics and testing positive — which was obviously quite a shock given how fit and healthy he is — William was determined it should be business as usual though.”

The Duke was reportedly treated by palace doctors and followed government guidelines by isolating at the family home.

Though, at the time, William “felt there were more important things going on in the country,” the prince realizes “anyone can catch this awful disease — and knows how imperative it is that we all take this second lockdown seriously.”

According to The Sun, Prince Charles isolated for two weeks in March with mild symptoms, while Boris spent three nights in ICU after being hospitalized on April 5.

Kensington Palace did not comment on the health of the royals.

