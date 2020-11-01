The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle’s estranged father, Thomas Markle, wants his day in court to come sooner rather than later amid growing fears that his anxiety battle could trigger his health to deteriorate even further.

The Duchess of Sussex is suing Associated Newspapers for publishing a handwritten letter from August 2018, where she scolded her dad and several other members of the family, but the mother of one was completely oblivious that the document was later obtained by the Mail on Sunday.

The letter was later published, leading Meghan to file a privacy lawsuit against the news firm, and while the trial was initially expected to commence in January 2021, the 39-year-old’s lawyers requested to have the date postponed over a “confidential” reason.

High Court Justice Mark Warby agreed to the appeal for the trial, which is now expected to commence in October or November 2021 — but waiting another year to testify in the privacy suit against his daughter is simply too long for Thomas, who has already battled several health problems over the last few years.

“I am a realist and I could die tomorrow. The sooner this case takes place the better… I have had a cold for 3 to 4 years which is connected to my heart and lung issues,” Thomas revealed in a statement regarding his Meghan’s case, via Daily Beast.

“This case is causing me anxiety and I want to get it over with as quickly as possible. As a result of my heart condition and surgery, I am on blood thinners which have had an effect on my breathing.

“I am unable to walk far or up many stairs. I can’t manage to take more than 30 to 40 steps without getting winded and needing to slow down until I have caught my breath.”

According to The Sun, he further stressed that his recent illnesses had given him all the more reason to believe that waiting another year will be too long, particularly due to the health issues he’s already battled in the last couple of months.

It’s a bold claim to make, but Thomas firmly believes that he could die well before Meghan’s case goes to trial, mentioning that he already struggles to walk more than 40 steps without finding himself out of breath.

The father of three would fly to London in a heartbeat if it meant the High Court was to amend the date and set it back to an early 2021 start. But given that he’s currently living in Mexico, Thomas has no idea what state he will be in this time next year or whether he’ll even be capable of flying to the U.K. at all.

“I am pre-diabetic. I don’t know what the position will be in several months’ time.”

Meghan, who now resides in Montecito, Calif., with Prince Harry, is suing Associated Newspapers for five articles in total, three of which were published on MailOnline, including the letter sent to her father in 2018.