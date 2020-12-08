Everyone knows Meghan Markle found her happily ever after when she met Prince Harry on a blind date in 2016. However, the 39-year-old was previously married to Trevor Engelson, and let’s just say that their relationship… didn’t end in the best way.

So much so, according to Andrew Morton’s book Meghan: A Hollywood Princess, her ex-hubby is still upset about the split and has “zero to say about her.”

The former flames met in 2004 and got engaged in 2010. The duo got married in 2011 in Jamaica, which was a four-day affair. “The ceremony was over very quickly, in about 15 minutes,” a source said at the time. “Then everyone hit the dance floor. It seemed they all just wanted to party.”

Sadly, the two divorced two years later, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

As for why Markle and Engelson went their separate ways, a source said it was due to not being in the same city and because the brunette babe was getting more and more famous for her role in the USA Network series Suits. “Meghan landed her role in Suits just a few months before they married,” a source told Woman’s Day magazine. “And despite being together for six years before getting hitched, things started to fall apart not long after the wedding.

“They really battled with long distances,” the insider added. “Trevor was based in L.A. while Meghan was in Toronto, a five-hour flight away. It was a very difficult way to start married life.”

Markle’s friend Ninaki Priddy, who was her maid of honor, told the Daily Mail that she “knew they fought sometimes, but it wasn’t anything huge. The only obstacle was the distance because she was living in Toronto and Trevor was based in L.A., but I thought they were maneuvering through it.”

Morton’s book hinted that Engelson had no idea his marriage was crumbling. “Whether she wanted to admit it to herself or not, Meghan, who once said she couldn’t imagine life without Trevor by her side, was now building a new world for herself,” he wrote. “As Toronto was becoming more her home than L.A., the dynamics in their relationship subtly altered. She was her own woman now, earning a steady income, making new friends on set and off, no longer dependent on her husband’s connections.”

Markle dumped Engelson “totally out of the blue” and returned her engagement and wedding rings to him.

Although Markle has never publicly discussed her relationship with Engelson, she took to her former lifestyle blog, The Tig, and seemingly hinted as to why she couldn’t make things work with the film producer. “I no longer spend a single minute on those who lie or want to manipulate. I decided not to coexist anymore with pretense, hypocrisy, dishonesty and cheap praise,” a quote from a Portuguese self-help author read on Markle’s website.

Engelson, 44 — who is now married to Tracey Kurland — went from cherishing the Suits alum to “feeling like he was a piece of something stuck to the bottom of her shoe,” a friend said, per the book.

“The split with Meghan hit Trevor pretty hard,” a source told The Sun. “He went through a rough time during the break-up and that was only made worse when Meghan got together with Harry last year. He had to re-live it all again — this time in public. It wasn’t the most amicable of divorces and there were hurt feelings on both sides.”

Markle’s pal Abby Wathen simply said the Hollywood star “took her power back” following her divorce. “It wasn’t the right relationship for her, so she moved on,” she said.

Still, after all of these years, Engelson wants nothing to do with Markle — and doesn’t even want to hear her name. “It was such a surprise for Trevor that even at a distance of five years, he can barely contain his anger,” Morton wrote. “The normally laid back New Yorker switching gear from his usual ‘hi bro, how’s it going?’ to a cold fury when her name comes into the conversation.”