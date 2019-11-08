You too can be a star!  Win the bag given to Kristen Stewart, Seth Rogan, Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie and more at the American Cinematheque Gala Honoring Charlize Theron.

Enter now, sweepstakes ends November 15th:

Gift bag items include:

  • BethCarinaThe Diamond Trio pendant inspired by the strength of three features raw diamonds in rhodium plated sterling silver and has a minimum total carat weight of 1ct.  
  • CA Souls: Morse Code JewelryCA Souls dainty, beautiful bracelets with a meaningful message- in Morse code!
  • Caravel Group, Inc VEA Proactive Hydration is a great tasting, better for you beverage with only 17 calories per serving, 5% real juice, vitamins A, B3, B5, B6, B12, C, E, electrolytes, and only 4 carbs.
  • Carrol Boyes Corporation USACreated 30 years ago, the Carrol Boyes brand has stood the test of time with its quirky originality and strong artistic design.
  • Christian Dior ParfumsJ’adore Eau de Parfum.
  • Delsey LuggageElegant and timeless, this collection offers lightness while maintaining durability, made of 100% virgin polycarbonate, Turenne features recessed double spinner wheels for effortless mobility, a deluxe interior including shoe and laundry bags, and our patented Zip SECURITECH for maximum security.
  • DOS CASAS HOTEL, San Miguel de Allenda, MXSan Miguel de Allende’s most sophisticated retreat, where bespoke contemporary design melds with time- honored Mexican hospitality. Prize includes promo item
  • ESPACIO, The Jewel of Waikiki –  Waikiki’s most exclusive oceanfront address, ESPACIO’s nine luxurious suites are a haven for the world’s most discerning traveler offering privacy in the heart of the vibrant city and VIP access to Hawaii’s most sought-after experiences and cuisine. Prize includes notepad and pen.
  • FERRERO ROCHERFerrero Rocher 5 Piece Gift Box, fine hazelnut chocolates.
  • Frank J Sileo, PhD “Bee Still” is a child-friendly introduction to meditation.
  • HAAS Wellness CenterAesthetic and wellness services including facials and laser treatments for anti-aging, hyperpigmentation, acne scarring, reducing fine lines, and overall rejuvenating with no downtime, body-sculpting using Trusculpt iD the latest technology for fat reduction using heat, and yoga therapy.
  • Helen FicaloraHelen Ficalora Beautiful Cherry blossom ring solid 14k gold and silver adjustable.
  • ILHA Candles Fragrant, hand-poured soy candles made with love in Queens, NY.
  • JSX 1 complimentary roundtrip flight on hop-on jet service JSX, servicing major West Coast destinations.
  • Lindo FCustomizable hats with interchangeable fur pom poms.
  • LulusThe Dressed Smart Cape Blazer paired with the Well Mannered Satin Paperbag Waist Pants from Lulus makes a dreamy statement outfit for stylish drama on and off the clock.
  • LumeneLumene’s NEWLY! REFORMULATED Arctic Berry Cocktail Oil now features a new and improved formula and packaging; the product nurtures, hydrates and brightens the skin effectively, leaving it glowing and soft.
  • Sera Labs SeratopicalIncludes both Seratopical Radiant Glow CBD Facial Oil- featuring 300mg of fast-absorbing CBD, this age-defying facial oil uses luxurious marula, argan, grapeseed, English lavender, and sunflower oils to rapidly nourish your skin and give it a gorgeous radiant glow AND Seratopical Exfoliating Polish- pamper and cleanse your skin with this age-defying micropowder polish that moisturizes with a nourishing cocktail of CBD, AHAs, and Orange Oil for a smooth, beautiful finish.
  • SplinterSeed LLCTidashi, a simple and elegant Titanium mini-tool for every day cutting needs.
  • True Gold HoneyAward-winning True Gold Honey offers 5 Varieties of 100% pure raw and unfiltered California honey from their 4th generation family bee business.
  • Z SupplyThe Leopard Sherpa Coat is designed with a bonded Sherpa construction featuring Z Supply’s signature leopard print throughout.

 

Items in photo subject to change based on availability- some colors and styles may vary.  Courtesy of Backstage Creations.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

