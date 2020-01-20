You too can be a star! Win the same bag stars like Rebecca Romijn, Ross Matthews and Gabby Douglas receive at Hallmark’s American Dog Rescue Show.

Enter now, sweepstakes ends on January 27th:

The items selected for the VIP Room Presented by Pedigree include:

Pedigree – As leaders in the pet arena and dog adoption efforts, the Pedigree Brand and the Pedigree Foundation are proud to sponsor Hallmark’s American Dog Rescue Show and will provide celebrities a goodie bag filled with items from treats and food to leashes and bandanas. www.pedigreefoundation.org. Prize contains one DentaStix package.

CleanHealth Pets – Eco-friendly, compostable pet bowl that is healthy for your pet and the environment!

Earth Animal – Earth Animal is committed to be the most earnest, mindful, and trusted company in the pet industry by exploring another way- a more humane, natural, and effective way to change things for the better, one earth animal at a time.

LUMO – The new LUMO grooming tool both detangles and removes shed hair, in a gentle way that pets love!

Pet Art Now – Hand-crafted paintings of your pets.

The Doggie Diva Dog Boutique – Argyle, all-weather dog coat- lightweight, reversible, water-resistant and super cute!

Argyle, all-weather dog coat- lightweight, reversible, water-resistant and super cute! Thera Cane MAX Trigger Point Massager – Treat yourself to deep relief from painful, knotted, spasmed muscles with this amazingly simple yet effective self-massager that makes it easy to apply pain-relieving deep compression directly to hard, knotted “trigger points” anywhere they occur – breaking up tension even in the hardest-to-reach muscles between your shoulder blades!

Up Country, Inc. – Up Country collar and leads are made of the finest quality here in the USA and are created with care for a lifetime of love, fashion, and fun.

What About The Dog? – "What About The Dog? Everything You Need to Know About My Dog's Care (In Case I'm Not Around to Ask!) is a journal, which acts as your dog's instruction manual, so now you can rest assured that your dog will be properly cared for in your absence.

Items in photo subject to change based on availability- some colors and styles may vary. Courtesy of Backstage Creations.

